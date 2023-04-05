Notice to Our Membership

-Update on the Contestation Investigation for the 2023 Students’ Association General Election-

The investigation, which was launched on Friday, March 24 has concluded. The Chief Returning Officer has deemed the election of the office of Vice President Academic null and void; therefore, the office of Vice President Academic will remain vacant until a By-Election is called in Fall 2023.

We will be sharing the official results of the 2023 Students’ Association General Election shortly,

Thank you to all those who participated in our electoral process.