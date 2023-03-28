Notice to Our Membership

The results of our 2023 General Election are being contested, and a formal investigation has been launched.

We are inviting our Members to contact the Students’ Association’s Chief Returning Officer (CRO) if they have any information that could be pertinent to the investigation. If you were witness to or experienced any uncomfortable interactions or concerning behavior during our election period, we encourage you to come forward.

The integrity of our election process is paramount to our democratic processes; our election staff and all candidates are aware of the election rules and regulations. We take all concerns seriously and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students.

Please contact our CRO at [email protected] no later than 4pm, Friday, March 31, 2023.

All information provided will be kept confidential and used solely for the purpose of the investigation.