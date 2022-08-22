Notice to the Membership

Our Vice President External, Laura Beaveridge, has resigned from her position with the Students’ Association of Red Deer Polytechnic, effective August 22, 2022. We thank Laura for her service to our Members and wish her well in her future endeavours.

As per Association Bylaws, a by-election will be held in the Fall. To stay up to date on the election process, follow up on Instagram and Facebook.

If you have any questions regarding the position of Vice President External, please contact Marian Young, Governance and Student Support Coordinator at [email protected] or your President, Savannah Snow at [email protected].