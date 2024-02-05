Notice to the Membership: Proposed Bylaw Amendments

Notice to the Membership:

As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Governance Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on January 15, 2024, for review and consideration. Council will be conducting a final vote on February 26, 2024. If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Erin Bast, SARDP President at saprez@​rdpolytech.ca.

View the Proposed Bylaw Amendments here