Notice to the Membership: Proposed Bylaw Amendments

As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Bylaw Amendment Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on December 4th, 2023, for review and consideration. Council will be discussing these changes on January 15th, 2024, and conducting a final vote on January 29th, 2024. If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Erin Bast, SARDP President at saprez@​rdpolytech.ca.