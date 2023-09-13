Press Release: Possible City of Red Deer Transit Strike

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 13, 2023

RE: Possible City of Red Deer Transit Strike

The Students’ Association is aware there may be a City of Red Deer Transit strike later in September. We are keeping a close eye on the situation since more than 10% of our student population depends on transit to commute to school, work and conduct their personal business. Of that 10% plus, a substantial number of those students are new-comers to Canada and the City of Red Deer; these students will be particularly impacted by a disruption in transit service, as many of them do not have family or friends they can depend on for alternate transportation.

We are hopeful that the City of Red Deer and ATU Local 569 will come to a resolution this week and we encourage both parties to consider the impact their actions will have on the success of our students at Red Deer Polytechnic.

For further comment, please contact the Students’ Association’s President, Erin Bast, at [email protected] or call the SA Office at (403) 342-3200.

-30-

EDIT

September 14, 2023 – Removed possible strike date.