By: Marian Young, Governance and Student Support Coordinator

Nominations for the Students’ Association 2023 General Elections have officially opened and we are looking to fill fifteen elected positions!

Every March, the students of Red Deer Polytechnic elect three of their peers to the offices of President, Vice President Academic, and Vice President External. These individuals are the face and voice of the students of RDP. They work to advocate to the institution, to the community, and to the Government on your behalf.

In the past they have advocated for more Counselors to be available to students in Counselling Services, for improved Student Services, and were instrumental in Red Deer College being granted Polytechnic status…twice.

In recent years, the Students’ Association had successfully lobbied for a Fall, Winter, and Spring/Summer Semester Transit Pass that is exclusive to our students and that is affordable, funding from the Alberta government to support campus sexual violence training and awareness programs, brining degrees to Central Alberta, and the permanent installation of Treaty 6 and Treaty 7, as well as the progressive pride flags at RDP’s front entrance.

But how do the Executives know what to advocate for?

The President and Vice Presidents work as directed by the highest governing body of the Association – Student Council.

Student Council is made up of twelve elected students who govern the affairs of the Association on behalf of the Membership and ensure that the opinions and concerns of their fellow students are represented in the decision making of the Council by promoting the interests of the Membership and putting the interests of the Membership above their own.

For more information about an Executive or Council Position and how to put your name forward, please contact the Association’s Governance and Student Support Coordinator, Marian Young at [email protected] or download a nomination package.

Nominations close March 14th, 2023