Vice President External Candidate Profile

We have officially entered Election Campaign Week here at Red Deer Polytechnic and we have one candidate running uncontested for the position of Vice President External. Voting for the Students’ Association By-Election opens at 9am on Tuesday, October 26 and closes at 4pm on Thursday, October 28.

Brenan Fuiten

I would like to acknowledge that the Students Association operates on Treaty 7, Treaty 6, and Métis ancestral lands, which are home to many Indigenous peoples. I have been a part of the RDP community for a number of years, and have had four different majors during that time, proving that you don’t need to have a clear and defined path as soon as you enter post-secondary schooling. I’m in my 4th year of my BA Psychology program through the University of Calgary. One of the main advantages that I can offer to students is that by being a long term student at RDP I have a great understanding of what resources, opportunities, and programs are available to student members, in addition to the struggles that they face as part of their education. This means that a large part of what I will be doing at the Students Association will be to help advocate for student’s mental health resources and letting students know that there are various learning supports available to them. While making sure to advocate for the Polytechnic students’ voice in the province and nationally. Over the past few years you might have found me helping students in the library as a peer tutor at the Writing Skills Centre, visiting classrooms and helping organize the Agora Undergraduate Conference, editing papers for the Agora Journal, and being the student voice on the School Council. If you see me on campus I’m more than willing to stop and chat, especially if it ends up being an issue that affects your education.