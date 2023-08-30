Welcome to RDP!

By: Erin Bast, SARDP President

Hello RDP students and welcome to the 2023-2024 school year!

My name is Erin Bast, and I’m your Students’ Association President and I look forward to navigating this school year with you! As the new school year is upon us, I invite you to consider your Students’ Association your guiding light while you attend classes at Red Deer Polytechnic. At our core, our role is to advocate, represent, and support you, and we also provide several crucial programs and services.

The Student Food Bank, Peer Tutoring, student groups, lockers, transit, scholarships and awards, International Interim Emergency Medical and Repatriation Insurance, and an Extended Health and Dental Plan are just a few of our services and programs.

Speaking of student groups…Something that encouraged me to get more involved on campus was joining a student group. Student groups are an exciting endeavour, though hard work, they are worth it when you consider the networking, professional development, and friendships you gain. Before my time as an Executive with SARDP, I was a member of the Legal Assistant Student Society, holding roles as a First-Year Executive Member and President which led me to where I am now! So, I know firsthand that being part of a student group can lead you to places you never thought of! I would strongly encourage you join one of our 20+ student groups and if you don’t see something that interests you, consider starting one!

The Students’ Association proudly owns and operates the Far Side Bar & Grill and The Lift Convenience Store, which provides students with delicious and affordable meals, drinks, and snacks. In the Far Side, you can find our Pay-What-You-Can Pasta and Soup Program. In The Lift, you will find local items such as cookies, bubble tea, and our newest addition, Spirit Bear Coffee, which is Canadian, Indigenous, and Fair-Trade Coffee.

If you ever have a non-academic or academic issue at RDP, our team can help you. If you have any concerns with something on campus, do not hesitate to bring your concerns to our office. We are here to assist you and want to ensure our students have the tools and the opportunity to have a fair educational experience here at RDP.

Student Council is the highest governing body of the Students’ Association. On September 5, nominations will be opening for five student council positions and two Vice President positions (Academic & External) and I would encourage you to speak to our team to learn more about the opportunity to get involved.

If all that wasn’t enough, we host numerous events every week! Puppy and Kitty Rooms, Karaoke, Free Breakfasts every Tuesday and Wednesday, parties in the Far Side Bar, giveaways, free lunches, and so much more! During my time at RDP, I have found that the best way to stay updated with events is to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok at @yoursardp!

I know that was a lot of information, so if you have any questions, visit me or our staff in the SA office (room 2010) or message us on social media! Just know that the Executives, SA staff, and Student Council are here to support you, so don’t be shy!

I am so excited to see you all in the hallways and wish you all a successful year in your educational journey.