2022/2023 General Election Candidate Profiles
We have officially entered election week here at Red Deer Polytechnic and we are excited to share the candidates with you! We are sharing the candidate profiles on our website and social media accounts to create awareness about our General Elections and to encourage students to vote. The Students’ Association remains impartial and does not endorse any of the candidates.
President Candidate
Savannah Snow
Vice President Academic
Brenan Fuiten
I would like to acknowledge that the Students Association operates on Treaty 7, Treaty 6, and Métis ancestral lands, which are home to many Indigenous peoples. I have been a part of the RDP community for a number of years, and have had four different majors during that time, proving that you don’t need to have a clear and defined path as soon as you enter…
Vice President External
Laura Beaveridge
Laura Beaveridge is excited to represent RDP students to support their educational success as the Vice President External!
As your candidate, I have first hand experience navigating the challenges of post secondary life, and understand the need for student advocacy. Originally from BC, I moved several hours away…
Student Council
*Profiles have been shared in alphabetical order by last name*
Felicity Arndt
Hello there! My name is Felicity Arndt, and I am in my first year of the elementary education degree. I’ve been in the Student Council for one year and I would love to continue to facilitate change and be a face for students around the school. I try to involve myself…
Erin Bast
My name is Erin Bast; I am a wife and a mother of 3, all under ten years old. I was born in Red Deer and raised in a small town called Elnora. I graduated from Delburne Centralized High School in 1999, which officially makes me old.
I have been a stay-at-home mom for over ten years, so the thought of going to college…
Kindra Duthie-Woodford
Lovejeet Kaur
Larissa Soehn
“Helping students from all walks of life find a mentally healthy and happy balance”; that is Larissa’s platform during this election.
Having been in Red Deer for the past twelve years, Larissa is proud to call Central Alberta home. While most of those years were spent in a corporate position, the future looks vastly different as she takes on the role of a full-time student…
Kiara Welch
Hey everyone! My name is Kiara Welch and I’m currently a 3rd year Business Administration student focusing on Accounting. I started here way back in 2017 when it was still RDC, and business was at the DSB downtown campus. In Fall 2021, I joined the student council and have loved being involved with decisions that impact every student!…
Tessie Yomi-Dada