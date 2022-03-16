2022/2023 General Election Candidate Profiles

We have officially entered election week here at Red Deer Polytechnic and we are excited to share the candidates with you! We are sharing the candidate profiles on our website and social media accounts to create awareness about our General Elections and to encourage students to vote. The Students’ Association remains impartial and does not endorse any of the candidates.

MARCH 22-24, 2022

President Candidate

Savannah Snow

Hello there! My name is Savannah Snow. I've had the absolute pleasure of serving as your SARDP President over the 2021/2022 academic year – and what a year it's been! Right out of the gate, going live to announce the transition from RDC to RDP; Joining the Red Deer Polytechnic Board of Governors and being the first student appointed to a Presidential Search Committee; Continuing the fight for degrees…

Vice President Academic

Brenan Fuiten

I would like to acknowledge that the Students Association operates on Treaty 7, Treaty 6, and Métis ancestral lands, which are home to many Indigenous peoples. I have been a part of the RDP community for a number of years, and have had four different majors during that time, proving that you don’t need to have a clear and defined path as soon as you enter…

Vice President External

Laura Beaveridge

Laura Beaveridge is excited to represent RDP students to support their educational success as the Vice President External!

As your candidate, I have first hand experience navigating the challenges of post secondary life, and understand the need for student advocacy. Originally from BC, I moved several hours away…

Student Council

*Profiles have been shared in alphabetical order by last name*

Felicity Arndt

Hello there! My name is Felicity Arndt, and I am in my first year of the elementary education degree. I’ve been in the Student Council for one year and I would love to continue to facilitate change and be a face for students around the school. I try to involve myself…

Erin Bast

My name is Erin Bast; I am a wife and a mother of 3, all under ten years old. I was born in Red Deer and raised in a small town called Elnora. I graduated from Delburne Centralized High School in 1999, which officially makes me old.

I have been a stay-at-home mom for over ten years, so the thought of going to college…

Kindra Duthie-Woodford

Kindra Duthie-Woodford graduated with her BA in Psychology through the University of Calgary collaborative program at Red Deer Polytechnic. She is currently in her 1st year of Justice Studies at RPD and plans to complete a PhD in Forensic Psychology. She has been an active councilor on the Student Association Student Council since 2019…

Lovejeet Kaur

Hello! My name is Lovejeet Kaur, an international student pursuing Business Administration at Red Deer Polytechnic. Being a Commerce student, I have a passion for accounting and management, and I have planned to build my Carrer in Human Resource because I know I want a job that allows me to be around people and provides a chance to change their lives in a better way. Moreover, Human Resource…

Larissa Soehn

Kiara Welch

Hey everyone! My name is Kiara Welch and I’m currently a 3rd year Business Administration student focusing on Accounting. I started here way back in 2017 when it was still RDC, and business was at the DSB downtown campus. In Fall 2021, I joined the student council and have loved being involved with decisions that impact every student!…

Tessie Yomi-Dada